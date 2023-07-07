Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,705. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,993,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,725,191.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,993,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,725,191.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 334,659 shares of company stock worth $24,931,454. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

