Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.50

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 4010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

LNNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $191.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.5744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

