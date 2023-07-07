Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.50

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 4010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LNNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Li Ning Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $191.36.
Li Ning Cuts Dividend
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
- Three AI Trades That Could Double This Year
- 2 Airlines Whose PE Ratios Scream Good Value
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.