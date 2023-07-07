Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.79

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $111.73 million and $1.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001933 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,004,424 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.