Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $63.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,784,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,742,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00277416 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

