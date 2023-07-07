Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $63.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,784,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,742,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00277416 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
