Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $430.00. The stock traded as high as $312.07 and last traded at $312.07, with a volume of 108846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.61.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.11.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

