Loom Network Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

