Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $223.30. The company had a trading volume of 511,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $226.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

