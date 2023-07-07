Manifold Finance (FOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $200,948.60

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $200,948.60 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for about $16.04 or 0.00052981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

