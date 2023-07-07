Marion Wealth Management Buys 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $681.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

