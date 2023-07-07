Marion Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $307.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.