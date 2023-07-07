Marion Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.