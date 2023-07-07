Marion Wealth Management Has $620,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $529,864,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.