Marion Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $202.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

