Marion Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.