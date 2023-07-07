Marion Wealth Management Sells 660 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marion Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

