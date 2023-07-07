Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $3,313,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at $18,232,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68.

On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $62.36. 2,568,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

