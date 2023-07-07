Maverick Protocol Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.40210485 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $24,799,381.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.