McAdam LLC Acquires 10,217 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after buying an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after buying an additional 274,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.