McAdam LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 104,393 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000.

GWX opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

