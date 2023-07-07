McAdam LLC Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,004 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

