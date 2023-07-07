McAdam LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 350.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,782 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

