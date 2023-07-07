McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2,185.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,966 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

