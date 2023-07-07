McAdam LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

RYH opened at $295.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

