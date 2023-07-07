McAdam LLC Sells 43,738 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,498 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 503,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 497,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

