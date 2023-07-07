McAdam LLC Sells 66,166 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,166 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,165,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,760 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 273,528 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.27 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

