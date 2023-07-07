Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

