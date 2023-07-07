Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 214,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.32.

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

