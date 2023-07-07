Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

