Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.55 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

