Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

