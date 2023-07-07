Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 837 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.