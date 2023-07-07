Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.84

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.84 ($6.34) and traded as low as GBX 499.20 ($6.34). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.36), with a volume of 925,841 shares.

Mediclinic International Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,178.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 499.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 498.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

