Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

