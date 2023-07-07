Mendota Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

