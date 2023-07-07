MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $18.41 on Friday, hitting $1,172.00. 243,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $615.54 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

