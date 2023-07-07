Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.67, a P/E/G ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,348,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

