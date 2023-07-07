Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $234.40 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.