Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

