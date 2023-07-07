Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average is $233.29.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

