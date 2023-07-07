Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wedbush from $137.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 4.5 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.