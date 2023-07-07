Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $216.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 774.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

