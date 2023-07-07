Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 70.2% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $291.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. The company has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

