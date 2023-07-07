Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $226,252.41 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

