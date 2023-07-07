Metars Genesis (MRS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,509.41

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00005548 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $105.86 million and approximately $104,509.41 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.67827472 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,532.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

