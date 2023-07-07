Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 121.60 ($1.54). Approximately 118,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 571,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.57).
The company has a market cap of £209.91 million, a P/E ratio of -264.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.38.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
