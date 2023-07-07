Michael Massaro Sells 7,622 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $238,568.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,000,783.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $342,908.01.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $354,250.44.
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

Flywire Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 970,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 103,812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

