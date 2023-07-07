Michael Massaro Sells 7,622 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $238,568.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,000,783.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $342,908.01.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $354,250.44.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 970,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 103,812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

