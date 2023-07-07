Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $120,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

