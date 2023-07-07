Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

