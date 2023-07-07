Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 612,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

