Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,005 shares of company stock valued at $55,612,175. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Up 1.0 %

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,392. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.79. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

